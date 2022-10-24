NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

DETROIT - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions on September 10, 2006 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Seahawks defeated the Lions 9-6. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas.

Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?

The Lions don't have any other great options at quarterback, but fans are still calling for the former top draft pick to get benched at some point.

"Jared Goff lost us this football game. Jared Goff lost us this football game. Jared Goff lost us this football game," one fan wrote.

"Can we bench Goff the rest of the season? Honestly. He’s a joke," one fan added.

"You gotta bench Goff at this point. We coming off of a bye and he threw 2 INT and had 2 fumbles with no TDs. Can't blame the defense for this one," one fan wrote.

"Goff may have played his last game as a lion. Just bench him. He cost us this game," one fan added.

The Lions fell to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.