NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season.

The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan.

Is another change coming?

Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game, many NFL fans are calling for veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to get benched.

"If I’m front office, I’m forcing Smith to bench Mariota," one fan wrote.

"Remember when people wanted to bench Carr for Mariota," another fan remembered.

"Arthur Smith needs to bench Mariota," one fan added.

"At this rate, Arthur Smith has to bench Mariota," one fan suggested on social media.

The Falcons dropped to 4-6 on the season following Thursday's loss to the Panthers.

It'll be interesting to see if Atlanta is interested in making a quarterback change moving forward.