Look: NFL World Can't Believe Mel Kiper's Prediction

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is receiving a lot of pushback from NFL fans this Thursday due to his latest comment about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

During an appearance on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show," Kiper said he believes Levis will end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"So he’s the kind of guy, I would say if I had to bet one, who’s going to be the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft right now guys, I would bet on Will Levis from Kentucky," Kiper said, via On3.

Kiper is fond of Levis because he's currently playing in a pro-style offense at Kentucky. That should help out his adjustment period during his rookie season.

The reason fans are skeptical of this take is because Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud have put up better numbers than Levis. They've also been dominating the college football landscape since 2021.

One fan replied: "I don't know what so many folks are surprised by this. If the teams picking early in the draft were good at talent evaluation...they would not be picking so early in the draft."



"Other than an ideal size for a QB, I DO NOT understand the Levis love," another fan wrote. "He’s a decent QB and will probably be fine in the NFL with some more development but No. 1 pick? Jeez. Pump the brakes."

"This might be the worst draft statement I've ever read," a third fan tweeted.

There's no doubt that Levis is on track to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 draft. Whether or not he will be the first quarterback taken off the board is a different story.

Levis has plenty of time to state his case as the top quarterback prospect in college football.