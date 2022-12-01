NFL World Convinced Aaron Rodgers Hinted At 2023 Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Is Aaron Rodgers going to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2023?

The NFL World is starting to be convinced that the MVP quarterback is hinting at wanting to return for at least on more season heading into next year.

“That’s an assumption that this place won’t look any different next year,” Rodgers said of his decision to continue playing through an injury. “So I think, again, that’s part of the conversation.”

Rodgers linking his 2022 playing decision to 2023 is of course interesting. It sounds like he could want to play for the Packers again next year.

“I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount, who they might want to see some younger guys play. Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, you know, I’ll approach that with an open mind, and without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and then we don’t have to have those conversations. But, you know, I understand if we don’t, that it’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

NFL analysts believe Rodgers will be back.

"Earlier this year, it seemed as if both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be done after 2022. Now, it's starting to feel like both could be back in 2023," Mike Florio wrote.

NFL fans think Rodgers will be back, too.

"Reasons why Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay in 2023: $59,465,000 guaranteed salary; Can say he played until his 40th birthday milestone; Doesn't want to share same Hall of Fame stage in Tom Brady's shadow; Rodgers can effectively block any trade Packers can't cut him."

Do you see Rodgers returning?