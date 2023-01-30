NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return

CBS Sports.

Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game?

Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker.

But did the Chiefs get away with a block in the back early in the return?

NFL fans are convinced that a Bengals coverage man was blocked in the back near the 45-yard line at the start of the punt return.

You be the judge:

Was a penalty missed?

There were some pretty questionable calls made throughout the game, that's for sure.

The Chiefs are now off to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl.