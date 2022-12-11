NFL World Convinced Of Tom Brady's 2023 Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Happy trails, Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers are getting crushed by the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay is trailing San Francisco, 35-0, in the second half.

Earlier on Sunday, a report about Brady's 2023 plans surfaced. The NFL Network reported that all options are on the table for Brady this offseason.

However, given the Bucs' struggles this year - especially at coaching - the NFL world is convinced that if Brady does return for another year, it'll be somewhere other than Tampa Bay.

"Brady is definitely leaving the Bucs this offense is horrendous," one fan predicted.

"tom brady is 100% leaving bucs this season if the falcons play they cards right and tank, draft a qb with 80 mil they’ll run this division for years," one fan added.

"Brady retiring or he leaving. No way he staying with the Bucs," one fan added.

"This Bucs team is giving off 2019 Patriots vibes… Brady is GONE in 2023," one fan added.

What do you think Tom Brady is going to do next year?