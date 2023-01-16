NFL World Convinced Star Quarterback Is Leaving

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL World is convinced that we've seen the last of Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

Sunday night, the Ravens fell to the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round. Jackson, who didn't play due to a knee injury, also didn't make the trip to Ohio for the game.

Monday morning, Jackson shared a not-so-cryptic message on social media.

Fans are convinced that this means Jackson will be leaving the Ravens in the offseason.

"Lamar in his breakup era lol. That brother is gone . It was fun while it lasted," one fan predicted.

"Lamar is as good as gone, the fact he didn't even fly with the team tells me everything," one fan added.

"Lamar is gone… do everything to get him #Jets… they will be legit Super Bowl contenders in 23," one fan wrote.

"Oh yeah, Lamar is gone lmao," another fan wrote.

