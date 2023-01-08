NFL World Convinced Veteran Head Coach Will Be Fired

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans need to lose on Sunday in order to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lovie Smith doesn't appear to be in line with that, though.

The Texans are leading on Sunday. If Houston wins, fans are convinced that the veteran head coach will be fired by the team's owner.

According to a report, both the Texans' head coach and the team's general manager could be fired after Sunday.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer first reported the news earlier on Sunday morning.

The Texans are leading the Colts by 10 points on this Sunday afternoon.

Will Smith be fired after the game?