NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Significant Firings

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches from the sidelines during action against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant coaching firings on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Cowboys have fired some of Mike McCarthy's top assistant coaches, leading to some major turnover in Dallas.

"Can confirm the Cowboys are moving on from running backs coach Skip Peete and senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who coached the linebackers. Mike McCarthy is making changes," Clarence Hill reported.

"The Cowboys got McCarthy's right hand man too. Rob Davis. Assistant head coach. Damn."

The Cowboys might be bringing McCarthy back for the 2023 season, but the rest of his staff is going to look a lot different, it seems.

"Sounds like McCarthy startin next season a coochie hair away from gettin fired," one fan wrote.

"Zeke ran better under Gary Brown...sooo that's that," one fan added.

"McCarthy not going anywhere," another fan wrote.

"If the OC still here next year I’m moving on from Mike," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys are coming off a tough Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Dallas has won 12-straight games in back-to-back years, though the Cowboys have failed to have postseason success.