NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit in Philadelphia.

Oops.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on Greenberg's old opinion.

"I think there’s a looooot of Eagles fans who felt the same on draft night, myself included. But Jalen Hurts has become the face of the franchise, and we need to acknowledge that," one fan admitted.

"This is actually far from the worst takes i saw re: drafting hurts. Always thought it made sense to have an insurance policy for an expensive yet injury prone Wentz," another fan wrote.

"The Greeny curse is real," another fan wrote.

"Most of us didn’t like this pick at the time but Greenberg stinks so yeah pack his a-- up," another fan joked.

Hurts, an MVP candidate, joined an elite group of quarterbacks on Sunday night.

The Eagles improved to 10-1 on the year with their win over the Packers.