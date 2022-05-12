NFL World Is Debating The Schedule Release Day

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL will officially release the 2022 schedule at 8 p.m. ET this Thursday, but fans are starting to wonder if it's even worth having a special show for this event.

Over the past few hours, countless games from this year's schedule have leaked on social media.

At this point, most NFL fans can piece together their favorite team's schedule for this fall due to all the leaks.

Let's also not forget that some of the marquee matchups that'll take place this season leaked earlier this week, such as the Broncos-Rams game that's set for Christmas Day.

Considering leaks have already spoiled the element of surprise for the NFL's schedule release show, the sports world is wondering who'll actually tune into these special broadcasts.

To be honest, the ratings for ESPN2 and NFL Network's schedule release shows should be strong. After all, ESPN2 will have special guests on like Troy Aikman, Joe Buck and Sean McVay.

Are you still excited for the NFL to officially releases its 2022 schedule?