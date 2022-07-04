NFL World Debating Brett Favre's Controversial Prediction

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Davante Adams has arguably been the best wide receiver in the National Football League for several years in a row now.

However, legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre isn't sure if that will be the case in 2022.

Favre predicts that Adams' production will fall off with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now, will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

“That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year (this year) he’s had. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”

Will Adams prove Favre wrong or right?

"Of course Favre is always right," one fan tweeted.

"Idk man Derek Carr almost won MVP once and Aaron has 4 MVP’s, a better TD/INT ratio, and last year had a higher passer rating, completion percentage, more TD’s, 10 less INT’s, and won his division," another fan tweeted.

"This is absolutely wrong. If you want to make a case that Davante’s numbers will be less due to more weapons in Vegas with Waller and Renfrow then yes…I can see making that argument but it’s absolutely not gonna be a drop off because of QB play. Carr had 4800 yards without Adams," one fan added.

What's your prediction for Davante in 2022?