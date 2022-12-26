NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?

The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games.

The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11 on the year with the loss.

Denver fans - and most of the NFL - want the head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, to be fired.

"If I owned the Broncos I would fire Hackett tonite. Regardless of all the issues surrounding that hire, not getting Rogers etc and all that BS, he’s lost control of his team. What you saw on the sidelines and on the field is his responsibility and for that alone he needs to go," one fan wrote.

"Gotta fire the head coach in Denver. You can’t get rid of Russell Wilson’s contract. Someone needs to come in and help fix Russ and this broken offense. Hackett is in over his head," one fan wrote.

"Okay on a serious note, I know there are only two games left, but how do you not fire Hackett right away after this? National TV, leaving Wilson out there to get roasted, giving up a 50 burger. How do you bring him back with a straight face?" another fan added.

At this point, the Broncos might just ride it out with Hackett, at least for the regular season.

But most fans want to see him gone today.