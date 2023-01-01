NFL World Disgusted By Quarterback's Performance Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Redskins defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are reportedly giving quarterback Carason Wentz a very long leash moving forward, with no plans to think about switching back to Taylor Heinicke.

Perhaps that's a mistake.

The Commanders starting quarterback is struggling - badly - against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Wentz has already thrown two interceptions.

Washington's fan base aren't the only ones calling for a quarterback change. Franchise legend Joe Theismann took a not-so-subtle dig at Wentz.

"Arm talent way over rated," he wrote.

"Taylor time."

NFL fans are truly done with the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback on Sunday.

The Commanders are trailing the Browns, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Will we see Washington making a change?