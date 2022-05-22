NFL World Excited For Michael Vick's Football Return

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is making a return to the gridiron.

Vick, one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in NFL history, is coming out of retirement to play in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Reuters first reported the news.

"Vick, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft and who last suited up for an NFL game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source, who said an official announcement is expected next week.

The 41-year-old has not yet been assigned a team," the report states.

This should be fun.

"Good for Vick, good for the FCF. Hopefully draws interest so that other older players will play in a game or two," one fan tweeted.

"So we all thinking about that episode of Atlanta right???? Like he’s ok right???" another fan joked.

"Fan controlled game, am about to pick qb sneak every play lol," one fan added.

Vick is one of several high-profile players to return to the Fan Controlled Football league, including Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel.