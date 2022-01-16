NFL World Excited For Today’s Game On Nickelodeon

During the 2020 playoffs, the NFL aired a game on Nickelodeon for the first time ever. As the New Orleans Saints took on the Chicago Bears in last year’s Wild Card round, the network delivered a unique broadcast tailored to children.

This Sunday, the Nickelodeon NFL telecast will return.

Because of the success of the inaugural event last season, the league decided to bring back the alternate Nickelodeon broadcast in 2021. Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will air on the children’s network, with the more traditional telecast airing on CBS.

The Nickelodeon broadcast will again feature “enhanced original on-field graphics, advanced augmented reality including a blimp that will fly throughout the stadium, and guest appearances from Nickelodeon characters”, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. The game will also once again hand out a Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) award which can be voted on at NFLNickPlay.com.

Fans and media members had a lot of fun with last year’s Nickelodeon broadcast with many finding it to be one of the highlights of the Wild Card round. Twitter was abuzz on Sunday afternoon with the NFL world anticipating another strong product from the network.

Make sure to tune into @nickelodeon for their coverage of our NFL Wild Card TOMORROW AT 4:30/3:30c! You won't want to miss the slimiest game of the year!! 🤘🏿 #NickWildCard #AD pic.twitter.com/3EHjioBD3R — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) January 15, 2022

Had the pleasure of introducing my Gen X bf to last year's Nickelodeon NFL broadcast and I'm considering that my mitzvah for the week — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) January 16, 2022

I’ve been slimed! Who is next? Get ready to enter the slime zone. Tune in for the @nickelodeon NFL Wild Card today at 4:30/3:30ct #NickWildCard #ad pic.twitter.com/kC4yDslCzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

It’s Nickelodeon NFL Playoff Game Day™️ and I’m nervous that I’m setting my Twitter expectations too high, because last year that was a top 5 day on this website — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) January 16, 2022

Last year’s Saints-Bears game drew 2.061 million viewers on Nickelodeon, making the game the network’s most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years. When combined with the CBS broadcast, viewership reached 30.653 million, making it the most-watched game of last year’s wild-card weekend.

Obviously, the NFL will be hoping to replicate that success in 2021. The league picked the top game of the weekend between two historic franchises in San Francisco and Dallas to air on the children’s channel.

Cowboys-49ers will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon.