NFL World Feels Bad For Mike Greenberg On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

The NFL World is thinking of Jets fan Mike Greenberg on Sunday afternoon.

New York lost a heartbreaker to New England on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Patriots on a crushing game-ending punt return for a touchdown.

Yikes.

Greenberg, one of the biggest Jets fans in sports media, is pretty heartbroken.

NFL fans have been taking to social media to express their sympathy for Greenberg.

"Life comes at you fast," one fan wrote.

"It was basically unwatchable from start to finish," one fan added.

"It’s why drafting the kid was a mistake from the word go. This was never a kid who would be ready for this job less than 25 starts into his career," one fan added.

"Y’all are a season and a half late lmao," another fan added.

"Was rooting for my guy too smh," another fan wrote on social media.

The Jets fell to 6-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Patriots.