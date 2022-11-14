NFL World Feels Bad For Tom Brady After Gisele's Date

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The NFL World is feeling bad for Tom Brady following news of Gisele Bundchen getting spotted out with a new man over the weekend.

Over the weekend, the legendary supermodel was spotted out with a famous jiu-jitsu instructor. The instructor is reportedly based in Florida and has given Bundchen lessons before.

Divorces are never easy, but they're especially tough when one person moves on more quickly than another.

Photos of the date have gone viral on social media.

Brady, meanwhile, is reportedly not happy with the development. Sources close to the quarterback are questioning the timing of this.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady is not happy with the latest dating news.

A source close to Tom is not buying it, asking why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her. The source added, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."

Many NFL fans took Gisele's side during the divorce rumors, but now they feel bad for Brady.

"Well there it is… and we all were blaming Tom," one fan wrote.

"That was quick. I’m sure they’ve just met," another fan admitted.

"Waiting in the wings. Quite complicated," another fan wrote on social media.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are coming off a nice win over the Seahawks in Germany.

It will be interesting to see if Brady takes the next step in his single life and begins dating someone new.