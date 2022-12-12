NFL World Feels Bad For Tom Brady On Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NFL World is actually starting to feel bad for Tom Brady.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank, has a life most of us can only dream of. But following his team's latest loss on Sunday, many fans are starting to feel bad for him.

The 45-year-old quarterback can still throw the ball pretty well, but the Bucs have not been playing good football. They were crushed, 35-7, by the 49ers on Sunday.

During and after the game, fans expressed their sadness for the legendary quarterback.

"Tom brady got a divorce this year and has been in a billion hertz commercials i feel bad for the man," one fan wrote.

"I’ve hated Brady for decades now but for some reason part of me feels bad for him. This is just pathetic and sad," one fan added.

"Is it crazy to say I almost feel bad for Brady?" another fan admitted.

Of course, not everyone feels that way.

"For most QBs I’d start to feel bad that they’re getting embarrassed on national television back home in front of their entire family. For Tom Brady, not even close," one fan added.

The Bucs fell to 6-7 on the year with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Will this year be it for Brady?