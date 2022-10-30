NFL World Furious With Cooper Kupp Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Cooper Kupp suffered an apparent injury late in the Rams' loss to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon and fans are not happy with the news.

The Rams All-Pro wide receiver was still in the game, despite his team being down, 31-14, with only a minute or so to play.

Kupp was tended to by trainers on the field. It did not look very promising.

Fans are upset that Kupp was still in the game despite the score being out of reach. Of course, the Rams will probably say they were still trying to win, but it would've taken a major miracle at that point in the contest.

Now, the Rams might have lost Kupp for a while.

"Cooper Kupp hurt in the last minute of a game the Rams are down by 17 in. Unbelievable and inexcusable,' one fan wrote.

"Why was Cooper Kupp in a 31-14 game with 1:02 left in fourth?" another fan wondered.

"Rams WR Cooper Kupp is down, and that'd be a REALLY bad loss for LA," one fan added.

Thankfully, Kupp was able to walk off the field, though that doesn't necessarily mean he avoided an injury.

The Rams dropped to 3-4 on the year with Sunday's loss to the 49ers, who improved to 4-4 on the season with the divisional win.

Los Angeles will hopefully have an update on Kupp's status following the game.