NFL World Furious With Cowboys, Jaguars Referees

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming down to the wire on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas is leading Jacksonville, 34-31, with less than 20 seconds to play on Sunday afternoon.

While the game has been a close one, there have been some controversial calls, as well.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars were on the receiving end of a bad out-of-bounds call.

While the on-field call might have been incorrect, fans weren't happy with the review, either.

"He's moving laterally though! BS overturn," one fan wrote.

"How do they review that?" one fan added.

"The refs in the jaguars cowboys game completely blew that call against Engram getting out of bounds," one fan added.

With a win on Sunday, the Cowboys would clinch a playoff spot and remain in contention for the NFC East.

If the Cowboys lose, they can pretty much kiss their NFC East hopes goodbye.