NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
What the heck are the Cleveland Browns doing?
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play.
Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete.
Why the heck are you removing your $200 million quarterback from the game to bring in his backup to take a shot deep on fourth down?
"Isn’t the point of signing Watson so he completes that pass on 4th down? Why is Brissett in the game," one fan wrote.
"ok so I know the Jacoby Brissett sneak is a thing but you paid Deshaun Watson an obscene amount of money and then you send him to the sideline so Brissett can miss an open deep ball by 5 yards on fourth-and-1 I mean come on," one fan added.
The Browns are taking on their divisional rival Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Cincinnati is leading Cleveland, 13-3, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.