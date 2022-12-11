NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What the heck are the Cleveland Browns doing?

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play.

Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete.

Why the heck are you removing your $200 million quarterback from the game to bring in his backup to take a shot deep on fourth down?

"Isn’t the point of signing Watson so he completes that pass on 4th down? Why is Brissett in the game," one fan wrote.

"ok so I know the Jacoby Brissett sneak is a thing but you paid Deshaun Watson an obscene amount of money and then you send him to the sideline so Brissett can miss an open deep ball by 5 yards on fourth-and-1 I mean come on," one fan added.

The Browns are taking on their divisional rival Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati is leading Cleveland, 13-3, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.