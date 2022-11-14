NFL World Furious With Ejection In Chargers vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers hits Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Greenlaw was disqualified from the game for a personal foul, unnecessary roughness, on the play. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A controversial ejection in the first half of the 49ers vs. Chargers game has many NFL fans upset.

49ers defender Dre Greenlaw was ejected for his hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert, who made himself a runner, was hit by a couple of 49ers defenders, putting himself in an awkward position. This led to Greenlaw hitting Herbert in the helmet area.

Here's the play:

Was the ejection deserved?



Most of the NFL world appears to be pretty furious with the ruling.

"A personal foul, I understand. But how can the officials prove there was malicious intent from Dre Greenlaw — enough for an ejection — on a bang-bang play where Justin Herbert was falling down and therefore a moving target?" one fan wrote.

"Justin Herbert was a runner that was hit by three defenders in a split second, the third being Greenlaw, who had his head up and was loading up for the tackle before Herbert changed levels. Defenders in the NFL are being held to unrealistic and ridiculous standings," one fan added.

"NBC rules analyst (former NFL official) says ejection of 49ers LB was unwarranted, that he was trying to lead with his shoulder and his head was up when he hit Herbert (a runner) in head. Former NFL coach Tony Dungy said it was a terrible ejection. Jason Garrett agrees," another fan added.

"Dre Greenlaw went helmet to helmet with Justin Herbert, but the hit by Jimmie Ward changed the direction of Herbert, which is what caused Greenlaw to hit him up top. That shouldn't warrant an ejection," one fan added.

The Chargers are leading the 49ers, 16-10, on Sunday night.