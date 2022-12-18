NFL World Furious With ESPN Reporter This Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

One ESPN football reporter took some heat on social media throughout the week.

ESPN NFL Draft insider Todd McShay reported that one Georgia Bulldogs prospect could fall in the 2023 NFL Draft due to "character concerns."

Every year, "character concerns" are an interesting topic in the NFL Draft. Most of the time, it's anonymous general managers floating things that they want other teams to believe, so they can take the player. But obviously, they are also valid from time to time.

McShay took some heat for his report this week.

"If you’re going to bring “character issues” to the table you best cite true, factual examples especially when it comes to a persons livelihood and future. This Todd McShay -Jalen Carter take doesn’t sit well," one fan wrote.

Georgia football players were reportedly furious with McShay this week, too.

Georgia is currently getting ready for the College Football Playoff against Ohio State.