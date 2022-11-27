NFL World Furious With Falcons vs. Commanders Finish

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders topped the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta's had some pretty frustrating losses so far this season. Few, though, have been as tough as this one.

The Falcons, trailing by six points, threw an interception near the goal line. Atlanta Falcons fans were not happy with the passing decision.

"The falcons are so dumb. I swear," one fan wrote.

The Falcons then stopped the Commanders on three downs, but ran into the punter on a critical fourth down, clinching the loss.

The Falcons dropped to 5-7 on the year with the loss, while the Commanders improved to 7-5.