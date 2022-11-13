NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon.

But not everyone got to see the finish.

The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.

FOX, per league rules, had to switch to the Cowboys vs. Packers game in Lambeau, or the Cardinals vs. Rams game. Still, that didn't stop fans from blasting the network on Sunday.

"cutting off the most exciting game of the year so far to watch the packers lol whoever at Fox made that decision should have to spend 200 years in prison," one fan wrote.

"Fox cutting away from this insane game to go to the Cowboys vs Packers," another fan tweeted.

"FOX cutting away from Bills/Vikings in OT so we have to watch Colt McCoy vs John Wolford is a crime against football," another fan added.

"For shame Fox, Cutting the Bills-Vikings game in order to broadcast what will likely be a shitshow in the Rams-Cardinals!" another fan wrote.

"Why the good damn hell is fox cutting away from a crazy ending into overtime to watch Dallas???" another fan added on social media.

FOX might be getting the blame on social media, but this is per league rules.

So, take it up with the NFL.