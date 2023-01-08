NFL World Furious With Head Coach's Decision Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to play most of their starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, that decision has already proved to be a little costly.

Bucs center Robert Hainsey has already been ruled out with an injury.

"Not what Bucs wanted to hear today: Center Robert Hainsey is out the rest of the game with a hamstring injury," Greg Auman tweeted.

Bucs fans are not happy.

"Todd Bowles and this organization are an absolute joke. This game is completely meaningless let’s risk all our starters," one fan wrote.

"and the first domino has fallen," one fan added.

"Good job Todd," another fan wrote on social media.

Of course, you can't rest all of your starters. But this decision will still be criticized.

The Bucs and the Falcons are tied, 10-10, late in the second quarter.