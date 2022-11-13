NFL World Furious With Jaguars For Playing 'Dirty'

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 13: JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs is attended to on the field after a head injury in the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs are having their way with the Jaguars on Sunday, as Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, 20-0, late in the first half on Sunday.

But the Chiefs have already lost a couple of key players to injuries, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Some Chiefs fans believe that the Jaguars defense is playing dirty on Sunday.

"This is getting out of hand, and the refs need to get a handle on this game. The Jaguars are playing very dirty," one fan tweeted.

"Jaguars are dirty but i get it when your team is literal garbage," one fan added.

"Hope the Chiefs beat the everloving piss out of the Jaguars now. If they want to play dirty, unleash the hounds of hell on them," one fan added.

"The Jaguars are dirty so I hope the Chiefs run up the score and humiliate them," one fan added.

Are the Jaguars playing dirty on Sunday? Or is this just what football is?

The second half of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game will begin soon on CBS.