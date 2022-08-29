NFL World Furious With Josh Allen's Top 100 Ranking

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Josh Allen is the 13th best player in the National Football League in 2022, according to the players around the league.

Seriously?

NFL fans are pretty furious with the Buffalo Bills quarterback being ranked No. 13 in the league heading into the 2022 regular season.

Allen, of course, is coming off a pretty insane season, especially toward the end, when he put up monster numbers in the playoffs.

To have him ranked 13th among all players is highly questionable, at best.

"preposterous… Donald, Brady, Rodgers, Allen can me any combination of the top 4 IMO," one fan wrote.

"I am not sure which is worse, Josh not top 10 or Patrick not top 5. Both are ridiculous," one fan added.

"Josh Allen is easily top 5, possibly number 1," one fan wrote.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, came in at No. 1 on the list.