NFL World Furious With Kayvon Thibodeaux On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants looks on during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is taking some heat for his sack celebration on Sunday.

Thibodeaux did snow angels on the ground next to an injured Nick Foles, who appeared to be convulsing on the turf.

It's possible that Thibodeaux didn't realize Foles was hurt at first, but as time went on and Foles was still on the ground, he probably should've realized.

The Giants pass rusher is taking some major heat.

"Nick Foles down on the ground, after a sack and convulsing on the ground. They are bringing the cart out. As Kayveon Thibodeaux lays next to him doing a “snowman” and then goes to the sideline and celebrates putting Foles “to sleep”. Come on man," Matthew Berry tweeted.

"Should have been flagged and should be fined by both his team AND NFL. Disgusting behavior," one fan added.

"He’s teammates should have said something to him. It’s a bad look," one fan added.

"These Giants fans defending this are so on brand," another fan added.

The Giants are leading the Colts, 24-3, on Sunday.