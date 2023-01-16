NFL World Furious With League's Announcement Tonight

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles the ball that is recovered by Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals to score a 98 yard touchdown during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

There's a chip in the football.

That's right - the NFL has the technology to determine exactly where the football is on the field, but still uses referee eyesight to determine critical plays.

This revelation comes following Tyler Huntley's disastrous goal line fumble.

"How close was Tyler Huntley to crossing the plane with the football? According to the chip in the football, the closest the ball got to the end zone was 0.6 yards from the goal line," Next Gen Stats tweeted.

NFL fans are pretty upset.

"There’s a CHIP in the FOOTBALL and we’re still using DUDES WITH STICKS to measure FIRST DOWNS," one fan wrote.

"I'm sorry the what in the football? Why do we still use the chains??" one fan added.

"Chip you say ??? Clearly I'm late to the party," one fan added.

"If you can tell to this specificity, why are first downs spotted by older folks running in and placing a ball down, then stretching out literal chains," another fan wondered.

