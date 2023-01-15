NFL World Furious With League's Punishment Announcement

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL announced some controversial punishments over the weekend that have fans upset.

Two rulings in particular have gone viral on social media.

The NFL fined Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams $18,566 for “unsportsmanlike conduct" for his sensual celebration following a big play. Meanwhile, the league only fined Packers linebacker Quay Walker $13,261 for shoving a Lions trainer on the field.

How does that make sense?

NFL fans are not happy.

"The No Fun League. Yet Mahomes can play "Ring Around the Rosie," one fan wrote.

"NFL is a joke for this," one fan added.

"Soft league," one fan wrote.

"Let the man cook!" one fan added.

It's certainly a questionable decision by the league's front office. And if it's just based on fine protocols, maybe those should be re-evaluated.