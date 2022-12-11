NFL World Furious With Legendary Quarterback's Decision

29 Oct 2000: Quarterback Doug Flutie #7 of the Buffalo Bills looks on the field during the game against the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Jets 23-20.Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

The NFL World wasn't very happy with Doug Flutie after he campaigned for Herschel Walker.

Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, though he had plenty of support in Georgia and across the country, including some from a legendary quarterback.

Flutie, one of the best NFL quarterbacks, showed his support for Walker on the campaign trail.

"I’m so proud of him, we’re all so proud of him for all he’s gone through and what he’s done," Flutie said of Walker.

NFL fans weren't happy with Flutie for his decision.

"Both have taken too many head blows!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Have they torn down the Flutie statue at BC yet?" another fan wondered.

'Well, Flutie just embarrassed himself," one fan added on social media.

"How disappointing when your favorite college quarterback has clay feet," another fan wrote on social media.

It'll be interesting to see if Walker attempts to run for office again after losing this one.