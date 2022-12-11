NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

What is going on in Dallas on Sunday afternoon?

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.

Fans aren't happy with McCarthy's decision to go for it or his play call decision.

The Cowboys can run the ball well, but they need to be more creative inside of the red zone.

"Mike McCarthy - let’s run the ball 7 times in a row and gain like 7 yards," one fan wrote.

The game is currently airing on FOX.