NFL World Furious With Missed Call In Cardinals vs. Broncos

How do you miss a call like this one?

Sunday afternoon, the Broncos secondary was not called for pass interference, despite making a lot of contact with Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins.

No flag was thrown, despite a ton of contact being made by the Cardinals defensive back.

NFL fans are shocked that no penalty was called on Sunday afternoon.

"Someone in the #NFL league office needs to explain how this was not pass interference. Atrocious," NFL writer Charles Robinson wrote on Sunday.

Atrocious, indeed.

"Hopkins just got interfered with for the entirety of his route on that 2PC. No flag," one fan wrote.

"Hopkins just got assaulted in the end zone, no flag," another fan wrote on social media.

Hopkins himself was pretty stunned, as well.

The Cardinals are trailing the Broncos, 24-15, on Sunday afternoon.