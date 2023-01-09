NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty.

Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game.

Yeah, that's blatant.

"Yep. Quay Walker needed to be tossed," one fan wrote.

"Quay Walker loves getting ejected. But more importantly, on a week like this, how do you disrespect an athletic trainer!? Just dumb, absolutely dumb. An unfathomable level of insensitivity and stupidity," one fan added.

"This is one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in a football game. Quay Walker shoved the athletic trainer and was ejected," one fan added.

If the Packers end up making the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising to see Walker facing a suspension.

Green Bay and Detroit are playing on NBC.