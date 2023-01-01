NFL World Furious With Patriots vs. Dolphins Officiating Mistake

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL world is pretty shocked by an officiating mistake in the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday.

New England appeared to force a fumble against Miami, though the Dolphins running back was ruled to have his forward progress stopped.

"The Patriots forced a fumble and recovered... but the refs said the RB's forward progress was stopped. LMAO! Where was that call last week?!" one fan tweeted.

That's so bad.

"Forward progress you know," one fan wrote.

"Bro??? That was clearly a fumble. I swear the ref’s need glasses man," one fan added.

"Bro this is terrible," one fan wrote.

"These are legit gripes for Patriots fans," another fan added.

The Patriots are leading the Dolphins, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.