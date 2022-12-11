NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.

The referees instead called Neal for roughing the passer, awarding San Francisco 15 yards and a first down.

Roughing the passer penalties have been a hot-button issue all season. As usual, fans complained that the NFL is getting too soft by trying to protect quarterbacks from head injuries.

It's a difficult adjustment for defenders. They can't hit too high, which Neal apparently did. However, aiming low can also lead to serious leg injuries.

But the Buccaneers would have opened the game with a sack if Neal tackled Purdy around the chest.

San Francisco capitalized on the second chance and culminated the opening drive with a Deebo Samuel touchdown run. At least fans can quit complaining about the refs favoring Tom Brady if Tampa Bay suffers a close loss at San Francisco.