NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon.

But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute left, Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb down the sideline. Lamb made the catch, putting the Cowboys in field goal territory. The Cowboys then drilled a 60-yard field goal to go up, 23-3.

But the officials determined that the play should have been stopped, so the catch could get reviewed. The field goal didn't count. Once the catch was reviewed - the call on the field stood - the Cowboys had to kick again.

Thankfully, the Cowboys made the kick. However, fans were pretty furious with the referee's decision to not immediately review the catch and force the Cowboys to kick twice.

"Cowboys kick a 60 yd fg. Replay signals dwn we want to review Lambs catch. Didn’t replay Bills drop last week .That’s some bulljive," Shannon Sharpe tweeted.

"The Cowboys are being literally cheated on National TV. No way they are just reviewing this," one fan wrote.

"Are you serious? The refs don’t do this to any other team in the NFL. Once the ball is snapped, the last play is over. Like WTF," Dak Prescott's brother, Tad, wrote.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, Brett Maher is a baller and he drilled the second field goal in even more impressive fashion than the first one.

Still, it was pretty suspect officiating.