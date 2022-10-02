NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.

The Saints answered the 10-play drive with a game-tying field goal, but Greg Joseph booted a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining. Minnesota escaped with a wild 28-25 victory after Will Lutz hit the crossbar on a 61-yard attempt in the closing seconds.

The Saints put up a surprising fight in England despite playing without Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas. Andy Dalton went 20-of-28 for 236 yards and a touchdown to rookie wide receiver Chris Olave. Veteran running back Latavius Murray stepped into a larger role with 57 yards and a score on 11 handoffs.

Fans don't think the officials did New Orleans any favors in London.