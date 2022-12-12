NFL World Furious With Skip Bayless On Monday

Skip Bayless crossed a line on Monday.

The Fox Sports 1 personality consistently spews ridiculous takes, but on Monday morning, he took an undeserved shot at his co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

Bayless basically gave no credit to Sharpe for his football career, while attempting to defend Tom Brady.

The NFL World is pretty furious with Bayless for what he did and said on Monday.

"This ain't the first time Skip has taken a personal shot at Shannon for a Brady debate but in my 6 years of watching this show I've never seen Shannon take his glasses off, he was heated and he should have been Skip was outta line for that. He will never see the fault of his ways," one fan wrote.

"Naw man Skip crossed a line this a.m. you didn’t take shots at your partner live on tv over somebody you don’t even know. You’ve never even met the man and you take a shot at your partner. That’s bogus as heck!!" Gerald McCoy added.

"Pray for @ShannonSharpe cause he would have been within his right to jump across the table. Restraint respected. Skip crossed the line," Clarence Hill Jr. added.

We would say be better, Skip, but we know that probably won't be happening.