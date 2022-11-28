NFL World Furious With Sunday Night Football Referees

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Green Bay Packers, 13-7, on Sunday night.

While the Eagles have played well, the Packers are storming back into this game, thanks in no part to some questionable officiating.

On a critical Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak, the referees missed a blatant false start by the Philadelphia offensive line.

NFL fans are not happy with the referees.

"See refs are missing a lot tonight. Jason Kelce just made the entire back field false start and nothing called. Illegal snap," one fan wrote.

"Watching that replay Eagles clearly got away with a false start," one fan added.

"How is that not a false start on the eagles right guard?" one fan added.

"The easiest false start and they missed it lol. Got so lucky," another fan wrote.

"The coach is mad emotional, also refs need to call the blatant false start, that’s probably what caused the messed up snap," another fan wrote.

Philadelphia is currently leading Green Bay by six points on Sunday evening.

The game is on NBC.