NFL World Furious With Sunday's Rumored Firing

The NFL world is not happy with the reports of a notable firing on Sunday morning.

Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar says he was ousted by the team's radio network.

"Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed Brown & Orange is my life," he tweeted.

The NFL World is not happy.

"This has to be some kind of joke. Cleveland loves you Bernie," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely atrocious. Ridiculous. Hurting for ya Bernie," one fan added.

"I’m annoyed by this. Miles is right, we need volunteers and not hostages. Bernie, you’ve always been a volunteer for the Browns. I’m so sick and tired with this organization. U Matter Bernie, will miss you today," another fan wrote.

"Starts with the bozo ownership and other management. That’s why their culture (and record) always stinks," one fan added.

We're going to need to find out some answers about what happened here, that's for sure.