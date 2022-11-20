NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: A General view of Gillette Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots on September 9, 2002 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 30-14. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting.

That happened on Sunday.

A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday.

The referee appeared to fall for an acting job.

NFL fans have been taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to roast the bad penalty call.

The Jets and the Patriots are currently tied, 3-3, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.