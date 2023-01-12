NFL World Furious With Thursday's Stadium Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets play in front of an empty stadium during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

This past summer, it was announced that 11 sites in the United States were selected to host games for the 2026 World Cup.

On Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic said that 11 NFL stadiums were awarded bids for the FIFA World Cup.

In order to have a successful bid, the stadium must have a plan to meet FIFA's multi-step safety testing. Some stadiums have already committed to replacing their turf with grass for the World Cup.

This news has plenty of NFL fans furious this week. For months, players around the league have been begging for stadiums to get rid of artificial turf.

While some stadiums are switching over to grass, the fact that it's for the World Cup is a bad look.

"Telling us what we already know," one fan tweeted. "Owners don’t care about player health and are only willing to change if there’s a cash incentive."

"Players been begging for teams to get rid of turf but here come FIFA and they fold instantly lol s--t league," another fan said.

"NFLPA has to raise hell about this," a third fan wrote.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.