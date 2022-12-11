NFL World Furious With Todd Bowles On Sunday

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Todd Bowles' first season leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not going well.

Tampa Bay is currently getting shellacked by San Francisco. It's 28-0 heading into halftime.

San Francisco is being led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday afternoon. Bowles and the Bucs' defense have been getting exposed.

"I'm not nearly as worried about Brady's offense as I am about Todd Bowles' defense. This is an embarrassment. Brock Purdy???" Skip Bayless tweeted.

"Todd Bowles is such a coward it is laughable. Truly impressive. Dude can’t keep his job," one fan added.

"I really don’t understand Todd Bowles. Loves playing field position, yet he tries to hit a 55-yard FG with his kicker who can’t hit beyond 50? Each week he is making a questionable decision," another fan wrote.

"Todd Bowles is getting clowned by Brock Purdy. Byron Leftwich can't do anything against this Demeco Ryans defense Coaching matters >>>" one fan added.

The Bucs have a half of football left on Sunday afternoon, but barring a shocking comeback, it'll be a blowout loss.