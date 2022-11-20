NFL World Furious With Zach Wilson's Postgame Admission

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Anyone watching Sunday afternoon's Jets at Patriots game could tell you that New York's offense was pitiful.

New York fell to New England, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon, when the Patriots had a game-winning punt return for a touchdown.

But don't tell Zach Wilson that the Jets offense let the team's defense down.

New York's quarterback had a one-word answer when asked if the offense let down the defense. "No," he replied.

NFL fans are not happy with that answer from the Jets quarterback today.

"This is one of those things he is probably going to wish he had back and may have to walk back," one fan wrote.

"He said the same thing after the last game against NE. Why would he walk it back this time?" another fan added.

"Dude has never once taken accountability," another fan added.

"Starting to wonder if his arrogance prevents him from learning," another fan added.

It was a tough day all around for Wilson and it clearly didn't get any better in the postgame situation.