NFL World Has Growing Calls For Head Coach's Firing

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The NFL world has already played witness to one head coach firing this year, as the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month.

Is another firing on the way?

Following the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Monday night, there are growing calls for Nathaniel Hackett's firing.

Colin Cowherd appears to be leading the charge.

Cowherd is far from the only one calling for Hackett's firing, though.

"If I’m the Broncos, I fire Nathaniel Hackett right now. Why delay the inevitable," one fan sugests.

"That’s a sign that the the Broncos are horribly coached. Blockers should be nowhere near the returner on a punt return. Fire Nathaniel Hackett immediately. There’s no excuse," another fan added.

"It’s early here but every time I watch Denver this season I think it’s at least a little bit possible they fire Hackett after the game, if not at halftime," one fan added.

"Fire Hackett/ Poorest coaching we have ever seen. And that’s saying something," one fan added.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, continues to be confident in the team.

Will Hackett be the next NFL head coach fired this season?