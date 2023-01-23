NFL World Has 'Had Enough' With 1 Prominent Announcer

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 20: A general view of a CBS NFL banner before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Miami 31 to 21. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

When Tony Romo first entered the broadcasting booth at CBS, he was basically instantly seen as a potential all-time great. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to predict games and his elevating of Jim Nantz.

But several seasons into his broadcasting career, more and more viewers are now turning on Romo.

"Something happened in the intervening years, however, and Romo’s stock has been dropping precipitously this season in the eyes of many. The former Cowboys quarterback continued to disappoint viewers Sunday with his performance during the NFL Playoff showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals," Awful Announcing writes.

There are still plenty of Romo supporters, and things like this can fluctuate, but it's a bit odd what has transpired.

"When he first started he was so good at predicting the plays before the snap. I don’t know if it was because he had so much intel from his playing days but recently it’s like he is just phoning it," one fan wrote.

"He’s fantastic," one fan added.

"It's like listening to a 5 year old who's been eating candy for an hour," another fan wrote.

"Jim!!!!! Oooooooooh I dont know jim!!!!! Mayyyyybe????? Eehhhhhhhhhhh uhhhhhhhhhhh oh Jim!" one fan joked.

Is Romo struggling or is this just social media going overboard?