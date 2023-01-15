NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The NFL World wants to see a head coach fired on this Sunday morning.

Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.

Following the game, fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley to be fired.

"FIRE BRANDON STALEY FIRE BRANDON STALEY FIRE BRANDON STALEY," one fan wrote.

It's hard to argue with them.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the NFL head coach will be fired following the loss.

It needs to happen, right?

You can't have that kind of loss if you're the Chargers and expect to keep your job.